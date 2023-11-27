16-year-old charged, accused of shooting 17-year-old friend to death in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is behind bars after a deadly shooting broke out at a home in Fort Bend County over the weekend.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Saturday, officers with the Richmond Police Department said they found 17-year-old Hannah Layton dead inside a house in the 2100 block of Crestwood Drive.

Investigators said Hannah and the 16-year-old, who is now charged with her murder, were alone inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

The 16-year-old remained at the scene and told police that Hannah was his friend, according to officers.

The 16-year-old suspect was booked into the Fort Bend County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities haven't disclosed the suspect's name or what led to the shooting, but said an investigation is still underway.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.