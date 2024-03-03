H-E-B chairman pledges $1M in donations to support wildfire recovery efforts in Texas Panhandle

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Panhandle wildfire recovery efforts will receive a $1 million donation from H-E-B and its chairman, Charles Butt, the company said on Saturday.

Butt donated $500,000 to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund, which helps Texas farmers, ranchers, producers, and agribusiness owners affected by natural catastrophes.

On top of that, H-E-B pledged an additional $500,000 to help recovery efforts and nonprofit organizations responding to the Texas Panhandle wildfires.

Since the disastrous fires began, H-E-B has maintained regular touch with the High Plains Food Bank to assist their important outreach.

H-E-B has donated multiple truckloads of commodities to the food bank, including shelf-stable food, water, hygiene supplies, cleaning products, and other necessities.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this disaster, which has grown to become the largest wildfire event in the state's history," Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs, said. "At H-E-B, we're here to serve all Texans. Together with our chairman and the entire H-E-B family, we will work to ensure affected communities can recover from this tragic event."

For customers who would like to support relief efforts, H-E-B launched a checkstand donation campaign that allows customers to give when checking out in store at the register.