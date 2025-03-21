Wildfire in N. Houston park now being handled as controlled burn to prevent further spread, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What started as a wildfire in north Houston on Friday morning is now being handled as a controlled burn.

The Houston Fire Department was called to Keith-Wiess Park on Aldine Westfield Road around 9 a.m. for a tree fire that had reportedly spread five acres.

HFD's Wildland Division was notified, and since the fire was already burning, they decided to turn it into a controlled burn to prevent further spread.

Residents in the surrounding area may notice heavy smoke, officials said. The Houston Health Department is monitoring the air quality.

Keith-Weiss Park is closed to the public until further notice.

Officials said the area is overgrown with vegetation and was already scheduled for a controlled burn next year.

The burn area is about 65 acres. Officials said the operation is expected to conclude Friday evening.

The HFD Arson Division is investigating what sparked the initial fire.