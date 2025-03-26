Pauline Road Fire fully contained after burning 2,421 acres of San Jacinto and Montgomery counties

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pauline Road Fire in San Jacinto and Montgomery counties is now entirely contained, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

Officials previously confirmed the more than 2,000-acre fire started from a prescribed burn on a private property in San Jacinto County.

In an update on Wednesday at 1:12 p.m., officials announced the fire was 100% contained.

Some people across the community have asked why the prescribed burn was able to be conducted with the strong winds in the forecast.

Agencies aren't saying much as they cite the ongoing fire investigation.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state's request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant for the fire.

The approval made Texas eligible for 75% reimbursement from the federal government for costs associated with fighting the Pauline Road Fire.

