H-E-B and Kroger resume regular hours after winter storm

As Houstonians continue to work to recover from the winter storm, water issues and power outages, H-E-B and Kroger stores are returning to normal operating hours.

Both grocery store chains also report a return to pickup and delivery services, as slots are available.

"We have been working hard to ensure our customers can get what they need at Kroger, and we couldn't do it without our incredible team of associates," said Joe Kelley, president of Kroger Houston. "Many of our stores were affected by the outages, but we have come back strong, and we are here for Houston."

H-E-B released a statement that they're continuing to work to restock their stores with items that were in short supply during the storm.

"While the severe weather briefly interrupted the food supply chain, our stores remain open and H-E-B trucks are on the road. We have more than 1,500 H-E-B trailers going out today to restock our stores as quickly as possible, and we are working closely with several of our vendor partners to make deliveries direct to stores and help replenish key products such as water. Additionally, H-E-B has resumed all manufacturing of items our customers need, including milk," the release read.

H-E-B continues to keep some purchase limits in place. "We ask that people buy only what they need and to leave some for their fellow Texans."

The following items are limited per shopping trip/transaction at all H-E-B stores, with details updated on their website on Feb. 22:

Food items:
  • Water Gallons - Limit 2
  • Water multipack - Limit 2
  • Baby Water Gallons - Limit 2
  • Baby Water multipack - Limit 2
  • Eggs - Limit 2
  • Milk - Limit 2
  • Bread - Limit 2
  • Bakery bread - Limit 2
  • Bakery tortillas - Limit 2
  • Ice - Limit 2
  • Charcoal - Limit 2
  • All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut and ground - Limit 5 total


Non-food items:
  • Paper towels - Limit 2
  • Propane Tanks - Limit 2
  • Aerosol disinfectant sprays - 2 items
  • (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs - 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves - 2 items
  • Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays - Limit 2

