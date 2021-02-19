After the storm, grocery stores and Houston Food Bank working to provide for families

Kelley said the widespread power outages due to severe weather caused a ripple effect impacting its stores, employees, warehouses and supply chain.
"We will get through this together," Kelley said. "We are going to take care of our communities. I've already been in touch with numerous hospitals, as well as the [Houston] mayor and [Harris County] Judge Lina Hidalgo as well as the food banks - we will provide water to those organizations as well. We will get the supply chain up and running very quickly."
The Houston Food Bank stated it's been operating in "disaster mode" since Monday. Brian Greene, the president of the Houston Food Bank, said the organization is in need of volunteers as its helping distribute food to those in need and working with community partners and warming centers.
"We normally send out trucks six days a week. We'll be sending out trucks seven days a week," Greene said, "And we'll be keeping up that extra pace until things calm down to the COVID-19 level."
One of the food bank's community partners, Joseph House Community Outreach Center and Living Water I.A.M Agency, is distributing food to families in need through its emergency food pantry, Thursday and Friday.
"It's a blessing," said Houston resident Brenda Kinsey. "I think they will never know how many people they are a blessing."
Meanwhile, Lisa Helfman, the public affairs director for H-E-B Houston, said its stores were also impacted by water and power outages. H-E-B stores also announced it would temporarily be reducing its hours this week due to the severe weather.
"Luckily the water is coming back," Helfman said. "I think the boil band will be lifted in a few days and the product is moving. We have the product in our trucks. That is not the issue, and now that the weather is better and the conditions of the roads are better, we can get them back in the stores."
H-E-B currently has purchase limits on certain products, which you can find the list on the store's website.
The Houston Food Bank has also listed its most needed items on its website.
- Bottled water
- Ready-to eat foods such as: soups, canned pasta, canned protein, etc.
- Granola bars/Cereal (family or individual)
- Bread
