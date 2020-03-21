coronavirus texas

H-E-B installs sneeze guards to help keep employees healthy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Although many stores have been encouraged to stay open during the pandemic, one grocer has created a way to keep their cashiers safe and away from potentially sick customers.

Cashiers will now serve customers from behind a sneeze guard. To protect shoppers, H-E-B says it has also designated a new COVID-19 manager at each store responsible for sanitizing twice a day.

That manager will also maintain regular food sanitation and monitor lines to ensure customers keep safe distances from each other.

Earlier in the week, H-E-B also announced its plans to pay staff an extra $2 until April 16 amid the state of emergency.

RELATED: H-E-B gives store employees $2/hour raises during COVID-19 crisis

H-E-B, Favor team up to help deliver groceries to seniors during pandemic

Houston-area grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News