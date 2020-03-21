H-E-B installs sneeze guards to help keep employees healthy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Although many stores have been encouraged to stay open during the pandemic, one grocer has created a way to keep their cashiers safe and away from potentially sick customers.Cashiers will now serve customers from behind a sneeze guard. To protect shoppers, H-E-B says it has also designated a new COVID-19 manager at each store responsible for sanitizing twice a day.That manager will also maintain regular food sanitation and monitor lines to ensure customers keep safe distances from each other.Earlier in the week, H-E-B also announced its plans to pay staff an extra $2 until April 16 amid the state of emergency.