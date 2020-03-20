H-E-B, Favor team up to help deliver groceries to seniors during pandemic

TEXAS (KTRK) -- During all of the chaos surrounding grocery stores, H-E-B and Favor are teaming up to help out senior citizens.H-E-B, in partnership with Favor, will launch a contact-free grocery delivery solution for senior citizens.Staring on Friday, March 20, seniors across Texas, age 60 and older, will be able to place orders with Favor using a list of grocery essentials from H-E-B."There's no such thing as being too cautious with our seniors at this time. We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we're ready to offer an easy, convenient solution to serve seniors while keeping them safe. Together with Favor, H-E-B is committed to helping Texans get the products they need while slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities," said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer.For seniors who may be unfamiliar with online ordering, H-E-B and Favor will create a Senior Support line where they can call and make an order over the phone from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., seven days a week. To access the Senior Support phone line, call 1-833-397-0080.Also, all delivery and service fees will be waived for the first 30 days of the program. But all orders will automatically include a $10 tip for the Favor Runner who will personally shop and deliver the items.