H-E-B gives store employees $2/hour raises during COVID-19 crisis

During all the chaos at grocery stores around the country, H-E-B is giving back to their employees for all their hard work!The store will be rewarding all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners $2 an hour Texas Proud Pay, starting March 16 and lasting through April 12."Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners. We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly," the grocer said in a statement. "H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B."