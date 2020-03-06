Teens learn about law enforcement from deputy constables

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not very often teenagers are happy to hear police sirens.
But, at the Guthrie Center, it's just part of a lesson.
"There's a lot of misconceptions about law enforcement. And, law enforcement officers can have a tendency to feel isolated from the community. So, it gives both a chance to really get to know each other on a different level," explained sergeant Roy Guinn with Harris County's Precinct 5 Constable's office.
The constable started a course for adults five years ago.
It was so popular, so he started a teen academy two years later.
Now, Sgt. Guinn teaches six week courses at several locations within the precinct.
"I'm interested in law, and I watch a lot of shows," said 15-year-old Ariana Rojas, "I just want to learn more about it and see what happens in real life."
