Man killed when shooter follows pickup, opens fire after argument at gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman is still on the run in northeast Houston after opening fire into a truck, killing a passenger.It all started as an argument at a gas station, and ended with the driver stopping for help at a school.There are three main parts of the timeline of the shooting:According to police, a vehicle pulled up next to three people inside a white pickup truck at the gas station around 11:30 p.m. Monday.Multiple suspects in the vehicle spoke to the passengers in the truck before the truck drove off, police said.Police say the suspect vehicle followed the white truck to the intersection and opened fire.The victims quickly sped away."The vehicle pulled up with several suspects, said something to our complainants, three of them in the white pickup truck," Lt. Christopher Bruce said. "They drove off. Apparently the vehicle followed them, and at the intersection of Winfield and San Lucia, the vehicle pulled up, opened fire on the complainants."The white truck pulled over for help at the school and passengers called police after the male passenger sitting in the back seat was shot and killed.The driver and another passenger in the truck were unharmed, and are both working with police to provide a description of the vehicle and suspects inside.This is where HPD needs your help. If you were at the Valero late last night and saw anything, please contact police. They are currently reviewing surveillance video from the gas station and near the intersection.