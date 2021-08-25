man killed

Father shot and killed by security guard over argument about parking, sheriff's office says

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

DA declines to press charges against security guard in shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard shot and killed a man after an argument over parking escalated outside a Walgreens in east Harris County, authorities said in an update Wednesday morning.

The man's 12-year-old daughter was inside the store shopping at the time. The incident unfolded at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store at 388 Uvalde near Woodforest.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the guard told them that he shot someone in the parking lot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to officials, the man, identified as 41-year-old Michael Luna, pulled up in his truck near the front doors of the store and stayed there while his daughter went inside the store.

That's when the guard approached Luna and told him he needed to move, Deputy Thomas Gilliland said, adding that from that point on, the argument intensified, leading to the shooting.

Sheriff Gonzalez said in a series of tweets that Luna got out of his truck and began hitting the guard several times in the head, knocking him to the ground.

That's when the guard pulled out his pistol and fired several times, hitting Luna, who died at the scene, Gonzalez explained.

From start to finish, investigators said the entire encounter lasted about 10 seconds.

Officials say surveillance video shows the fight between the two men right before the shooting.




The 31-year-old guard, who works for Integrity Global, is an armed security guard licensed by the State of Texas, the sheriff's office said.

He's cooperating with the investigation and gave a statement about the deadly shooting.

After the initial investigation, the case was presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who declined to press charges.

However, the guard's name is not being released at this time because the case is going to a grand jury, Gilliland said.

ABC13 reached out to Integrity Global for more information on their employee. Meanwhile, company representatives said they have no comment regarding the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootinggun violenceshootingman shotman killedharris county sheriffs officesecurity
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
Houston entrepreneur's family asking public to help find his killer
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID-19 for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News