Father shot and killed by security guard over argument about parking, sheriff's office says

Shooting at 388 Uvalde; it was learned the victim, Michael Luna, had come to the store with his daughter. Luna stayed outside in his truck while his daughter went inside the store. Luna exchanged words with the security officer. Luna exited his truck and began striking him

several times in the head, knocking him to the ground. The security officer drew his pistol and fired several times at Luna, striking him multiple times. The security officer is licensed by the State of Texas. Following the investigation, the case will be presented to Grand Jury.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard shot and killed a man after an argument over parking escalated outside a Walgreens in east Harris County, authorities said in an update Wednesday morning.The man's 12-year-old daughter was inside the store shopping at the time. The incident unfolded at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store at 388 Uvalde near Woodforest.When deputies arrived at the scene, the guard told them that he shot someone in the parking lot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.According to officials, the man, identified as 41-year-old Michael Luna, pulled up in his truck near the front doors of the store and stayed there while his daughter went inside the store.That's when the guard approached Luna and told him he needed to move, Deputy Thomas Gilliland said, adding that from that point on, the argument intensified, leading to the shooting.Sheriff Gonzalez said in a series of tweets that Luna got out of his truck and began hitting the guard several times in the head, knocking him to the ground.That's when the guard pulled out his pistol and fired several times, hitting Luna, who died at the scene, Gonzalez explained.From start to finish, investigators said the entire encounter lasted about 10 seconds.Officials say surveillance video shows the fight between the two men right before the shooting.The 31-year-old guard, who works for Integrity Global, is an armed security guard licensed by the State of Texas, the sheriff's office said.He's cooperating with the investigation and gave a statement about the deadly shooting.After the initial investigation, the case was presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who declined to press charges.However, the guard's name is not being released at this time because the case is going to a grand jury, Gilliland said.ABC13 reached out to Integrity Global for more information on their employee. Meanwhile, company representatives said they have no comment regarding the incident.