An angry outburst by a customer was caught on camera inside the Galleria at Charley's Philly Steaks restaurant Sunday.An assistant manager told ABC13 the altercation began when a woman's card was declined.A video captured by an eyewitness shows the woman throwing straws on the floor. She is then seen climbing on the counter of the restaurant.Several people were seen on the video recording the incident on their phones.The assistant manager said the group left before off-duty officers arrived.The assistant manager told ABC13 the damage has not been completely assessed, and that the situation was "very upsetting... very disturbing situation."