Popular Houston restaurants are now selling grocery items

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Houston restaurants that are struggling from lost revenue due to governmental restrictions on dining out are testing a new revenue stream to boost their business. They're becoming grocery stores.

At a time when lines wrapped around supermarkets have become a staple of TV news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, these limited operations offer customers the ability to pick up a few staples while following recommendations about social distancing. No, they may not have a two dozen types of cereal or an entire aisle devoted to bottled water, but they can offer people fresh produce, cleaning products, and a limited selection of paper goods. If customers want to pick up some prepared food to-go, even better.

Good Dog Houston adapts to changing times amid COVID-19 outbreak
Good Dog in Montrose is now offering produce, dry goods, and paper goods in addition to gourmet hot dogs.



The other potential benefit of shopping this way is that consumers get access to restaurant-quality ingredients that aren't always easy to obtain in a traditional retail setting. Meat from 44 Farms, speciality produce that's only typically available at a farmers market, and boutique cheeses can all be had by shopping in a dining room.

