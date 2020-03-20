community strong

Good Dog Houston Adapts to Changing Times Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By
MONTROSE (KTRK) -- Good Dog Houston, which began as a food truck in 2011, has been serving gourmet hot dogs in Houston for nearly a decade. They make their own condiments, use locally-sourced ingredients and have created Instagram-worthy creations with toppings like mac-and-cheese and bacon.

They have a location in Montrose, a location in The Heights and they also have a partnership with Rooftop Cinema Club.

Like every restaurant in Texas, they're currently unable to open their dining room due to the Coronavirus outbreak. And that means they're getting creative when it comes to selling hot dogs, sides and more.

"Good Dog is here to help," says a post on their Montrose Facebook page. "We also have produce, dry goods and paper goods ready for purchase."

They also have family packs that allow you to build your own hot dog, as well as containers of egg salad and chicken salad. You can pick them up at their Montrose and Heights locations or order it for delivery via services like Uber Eats and Favor.

For more information visit their social media pages of GoodDogHouston.com.
