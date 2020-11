What you need to know before heading to the polls in Texas

What to know before you go:

Texas driver license

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military ID card with photograph

U.S. passport

U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photo

A valid voter registration certificate

A certified birth certificate

A document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes your identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

A copy of or an original current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other documents that shows the voter's name and address. (Any government document that contains a voter's photo must be an original.)

Staying six feet apart from others

Self screen for COVID-19 before going out to the polls

If you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you may want to consider utilizing curbside voting, to the extent you meet the eligibility requirements, which is available at all polling locations.

Bring your own hand sanitizer

Wash or disinfect hands after any interaction with election workers, poll watchers, or other individuals

Here's what NOT to do at the polls:

Cell phones

Cameras

Tablets

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Whether you're a first-time voter or you've taken trips to the polls several times, there are a few things to remember that can help make the experience a smooth one.Check your voter status on VoteTexas.org under the link, "Am I Registered."You have to be registered 30 days before Election Day in order to vote. The last day for voter registration in Texas was Oct. 5.There are seven different types of photo identification you can show. If you don't have one, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate Don't have a photo ID? You can still cast your votes if you sign a form swearing that you have a "reasonable impediment" from obtaining a proper photo ID. Voters must also have one of the following:Registered and eligible voters may vote at ANY polling location located in the county of residence for most of the state of Texas. Whether you are at home, work, or out running errands, you will be able to find a polling place near you.For more information on your county's guidelines and polling locations near you, visit VoteTexas' "Where to Vote" page. However, if you have notes on an electronic device (cell phones, tablets), you won't be able to access them.You do not need to give a medical explanation or proof of illness or disability.Technically, no. Because of COVID-19, voting might be a little different this year but Gov. Greg Abbott's mandate to wear a mask does not apply to polling places.If you have concerns about getting sick at the polls, the Texas Secretary of State's office has provided a checklist of health protocol. Some of the things on the checklist include:You'll just need to meet certain qualifications including being at least 65 years old, disabled, in jail but eligible otherwise or you'll be out of the county on Election Day.The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, which is Nov. 3. If your ballot is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, they will be counted if they're received by the county on Nov. 4 by 5 p.m.Find the application for a ballot by mail on the Texas Secretary of State website. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, you can drop your absentee ballot off at a drop-off box as opposed to sending it in the mail for the 2020 Presidential Election.Harris County voters can drop off mail-in ballots at Gate 8 at NRG between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with a valid I.D.Gov. Abbott has allowed each Texas county one ballot drop off location.You can take as long as you want when you vote. The ballot does not time out or expire.You can view a sample ballot with contests and candidates.You can mark your preferences, print the ballot and take it with you. Just make sure no one else can see it.Even with the passage of open carry laws in the Lone Star State, Texas Penal Code prohibits voters from bringing their firearms into their polling place. The only exemption is if you are a police officer, regardless of whether you are on or off duty.In Texas, cell phones and other devices are banned for use within 100 feet of voting stations. Make sure to turn off all your electronic devices before you go in to vote or leave them in your car. This includes:Buttons, T-shirts and other swag with your favorite candidate's name or political party is not only a big no-no when you go to vote, it's actually a crime. A violation of this provision of the Texas Election Code is a Class C misdemeanor!Under the same provision, it is a violation to participate in any electioneering activities short of the 100-foot distance markers posted outside the polling place. This means handing out literature, posting signs, and expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party.While non-disruptive exit polling is permitted within the 100-foot boundary, election judges have the power to determine whether someone is in violation of the Texas Penal Code's provisions on loitering and breaching the peace.You might be tempted to use the flow of voters coming out of your polling place to benefit a cause or candidate in a future election, but you might be found in violation of the election code's loitering provision if you are too close. If you do try to get petition signatures, make sure you are beyond the 100-foot distance markers.