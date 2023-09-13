Grimes County inmate working as kitchen trustee walks away from sheriff's office, authorities say

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Grimes County are urging residents to be on alert for an inmate who walked away on Wednesday.

According to Grimes County, the inmate, identified as 51-year-old Albino Guerrero, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. at the sheriff's office. Authorities said Guerrero was a kitchen trustee worker who was unloading a food truck when he walked away.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

It's believed Guerrero walked away at about 1:30 p.m., but he was noticed to be missing at 3:47 p.m. In a 4 p.m. update, authorities said Guerrero possibly left in a gray Honda CRV that was seen in Anderson at about 1:40 p.m.

Guerrero is described as a Hispanic man; he is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

"Please Contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office or 911 if you see this individual or if you have any information," a Grimes County statement read.