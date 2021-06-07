texas news

Greg Abbott plans to ban businesses from requiring vaccine information: 'Texas is open 100%'

EMBED <>More Videos

What does Abbott's 'no vaccine info' law mean for Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott says he plans to sign a law that bans any business in Texas to require any vaccine information from its patrons.

In a tweet exchange Monday afternoon, conservative writer Daniel Horowitz asked Abbott why he was allowing Carnival to sail out of Galveston and "push vaccine passports."



The CDC recently has told cruise line operators that sailing from U.S. ports like Galveston could resume as early as July, provided most crew members and passengers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, Royal Caribbean said its Independence of the Seas, which routinely ships out from Texas to the Western Caribbean on seven-night itineraries, was approved for an Aug. 1 start of simulation cruises, which will test whether the cruise liner's new safety and health protocols are effective at preventing the spread of the virus ahead of the restart.

"I'm signing a law today that prohibits any business operating in Texas from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information," wrote Abbott in his response, which was addressed on his personal Twitter account. "Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements."



SEE ALSO: 'It feels different:' Why Galveston's cruise industry is optimistic ships will sail on July 3

On May 25, the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, Galveston County Health District and Carnival signed off on a 40-page agreement detailing safe sailing processes and procedures that was submitted to the CDC, which requires the agreements to grant a "Conditional Sailing Order."

Under these agreements, cruise liners are expected to address the following:

  • Simulated passenger cruises
  • Compliance with port COVID safety procedures
  • A tabletop exercise with cruise line and port staff on port COVID safety procedures and protocols
  • An emergency response plan in the event of an outbreak
  • A plan for medical evacuations at sea coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard
  • Cruise terminal and transportation vehicle cleaning requirements


Approvals for Carnival and Royal Caribbean are significant for the port that had to shut down 15 months ago at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsaustinvaccinesgreg abbottcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthtexas politicstexas newsbusinessstate politicslawshealth care
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Volleyball players charged after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Astrodome revitalization project could start to take shape next year
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News