2-year-old leads officers to attempted murder-suicide of 2 adults inside home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old girl told officers her mother needed help inside a Greater Third Ward home where police found a woman critically wounded and a man shot to death, according to police.

Houston police officers were called to a townhome at 4210 Ennis Street, just before 9 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, police told ABC13 that the child came out of the house and told them her mother needed help because "she fell."

Inside, officers found a 44-year-old man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found the mother, who had been shot. The 42-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. Family members were called to the home to care for the 2-year-old girl, who was not hurt.

HPD said the woman was on the phone with family members during an argument with the man inside their home. At one point, the family members heard multiple gunshots.

A witness told police the couple had just recently moved into the townhome. Like the family members, the witness also told HPD they heard arguing right before the sound of gunshots.

NOTE: Officials initially said the child was 4 years old, but in a later update, HPD clarified that she is 2 years old. Additionally, although the home is located across the street from the TSU campus, there is no connection to the university.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.