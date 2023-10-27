At least 1 dead when chase ends with major crash at Grand Pkwy, SH-249, Harris Co. deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- If your Friday afternoon travels require you to take the Grand Parkway or State Highway 249, you'll need to seek alternate routing.

Crews responded to the frontage road intersection in northwest Harris County for a reported crash that came at the end of a chase.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 that a pursuit began on the Grand Parkway at US 290. Deputies did not immediately say why the chase took place or how many injuries were involved.

However, the sheriff's office clarified that the Texas Department of Public Safety has begun looking into the incident due to a fatality.

SkyEye observed at least one person loaded on an ambulance, as well as the wreckage of a white pickup truck and a dark-colored SUV. An Eyewitness News crew on the ground also made out what appeared to be a motorcycle on its side.

The intersection is expected to be closed for a lengthy period of time. It's not immediately known when a reopening will take place.

