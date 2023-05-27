Police said one person was arrested after a graduation party ended with a man killed in southeast Houston on Santa Cecilia Lane.

Man charged with murder after graduation party turns deadly in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A graduation party Thursday afternoon turned deadly early Friday morning.

Houston police say 35-year-old Adam Tobias was shot and killed by 24-year-old Philip Arning at about 4:15 a.m. on Friday.

The tragic shooting happened in the 5800 block of Santa Cecilia Lane in southeast Houston.

Neighbors say a number of people were partying in the streets earlier in the afternoon.

Sometime in the evening, Arning, apparently the homeowner's boyfriend, showed up at the house.

That's where police believe he got into an argument with Tobias, believed to be the father of the high school graduate.

Tobias was shot and died on the front steps. Arning stayed at the scene.

Houston police took him into custody Friday morning.

Murder charges were filed against Arning for the death of Tobias, who was unarmed, according to records.

His bond was set at $50,000.

