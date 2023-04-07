Apology accepted: Connecticut governor makes amends with Houston mayor over 'butt ugly' city comment

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner extended a return invite to Gov. Ned Lamont, who called the city "butt ugly."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner described Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's comments about the city's "butt ugly" downtown area as "indicative of a loser."

It turns out the "loser" didn't mean it.

Turner tweeted on Thursday that he and the Democratic leader from New England spoke.

"We both had a good conversation," Turner tweeted. "The Governor apologized for the remarks he made about Houston following the Final Four. I accepted his apology and again congratulated his (UConn men's basketball) team on their victory."

As of Thursday evening, Lamont, who is not a University of Connecticut alum, hasn't said anything publicly about the apologetic call.

Lamont had less-than-glowing words for the city he visited over Final Four weekend. He ripped Houston on a radio program.

"You walk around downtown Houston which is butt ugly...not much there," Lamont told WPLR-FM's "Chaz and AJ in the Morning" radio show.

Lamont's comments ripping downtown Houston made it to social media, and local leaders were quick to respond.

"I'm sure we got some wires crossed about how incredible Houston is," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo posted on Twitter, directly addressing Lamont.

Hidalgo then offered a standing invitation to the governor to return to Houston's "lovely downtown," complete with "fabulous restaurants, historic buildings and massive murals by international artists."

Turner also weighed in, with his original response including his "loser" assessment of Lamont

"Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut, calls Houston 'butt ugly.' For his team to win is admirable but his comment is indicative of a loser," Turner said.

Lamont went on to say that the one redeeming quality about downtown Houston was the presence of thousands of UConn fans who packed our city to support the Huskies at the Final Four.

The Houston Chronicle reports Lamont repeated his distaste for Houston again on another radio program, calling the downtown area "kind of godforsaken."

