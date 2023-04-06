'Butt ugly' comment about downtown Houston during Final Four trip earns Conn. governor invite back

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner extended a return invite to Gov. Ned Lamont, who called the city "butt ugly."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After returning home from his trip to watch UConn win the national title at NRG Stadium, Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Connecticut, took aim at our city's downtown.

"You walk around downtown Houston which is butt ugly...not much there," Lamont told WPLR-FM's "Chaz and AJ in the Morning" radio show.

Sure enough, the hosts in response were spot on about what would come of that comment.

"You know that's gonna be tweeted! Get ready to hear from Houston!" they said.

Lamont's comments ripping downtown Houston made it to social media, and city leaders were quick to respond.

"I'm sure we got some wires crossed about how incredible Houston is," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo posted on Twitter, directly addressing Lamont.

Hidalgo then offered a standing invitation to the governor to return to Houston's "lovely downtown," complete with "fabulous restaurants, historic buildings and massive murals by international artists."

"Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut, calls Houston 'butt ugly.' For his team to win is admirable but his comment is indicative of a loser," Mayor Sylvester Turner weighed in as well.

Lamont went on to say that the one redeeming quality about downtown Houston was the presence of thousands of UConn fans who packed our city to support the Huskies at the Final Four.

The Houston Chronicle reports Lamont repeated his distaste for Houston again on another radio program, calling the downtown area "kind of godforsaken."

Lamont saved his enthusiasm for a city in his home state. Hartford will host UConn's championship parade this Saturday.

For what it's worth, Lamont was not the governor when UConn won the championship in Houston back in 2011.

