'Big mistake:' President Joe Biden says of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting Texas mask mandate

Tuesday's announcement made Texas the largest state to end an order intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 42,000 Texans.
SEE ALSO: All Texas COVID-19 mandates lifted effective next Wednesday, Gov. Abbott says
The Republican governor has faced sharp criticism from his party over the mandate, which was imposed eight months ago, and other COVID-19 restrictions. It was only ever lightly enforced, even during the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Biden was asked about Abbott's decision, and it's something he says is a big mistake. He also added, "masks make a difference."
"The last thing you need is a neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your mask," Biden said. "It's critical that we follow the science. Wear a mask and stay socially distanced."
WATCH: No more masks in Texas, but it comes with responsibility, Abbott says
Not only will Texas lift its mask mandate, but the state will also do away with limits on the number of diners that businesses can serve indoors, said Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock. He said the new rules would take effect on March 10.
"Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility," said Abbott, speaking from a crowded dining room where many of those surrounding him were not wearing masks.
SEE ALSO: 'This will kill Texans:' Texas Democratic chair says of Abbott reopening businesses, ending mask mandate
"It's just that now state mandates are no longer needed," he said.
The decision comes as governors across the U.S. have been easing coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from health experts that the pandemic is far from over. Like the rest of the country, Texas has seen the number of cases and deaths plunge. Hospitalizations are at the lowest levels since October, and the seven-day rolling average of positive tests has dropped to about 7,600 cases, down from more than 10,000 in mid-February.
SEE ALSO: 3 new COVID-19 variants emerging in Houston area, study findings show
Abbott imposed the statewide mask mandate in July during a deadly summer surge. But enforcement was spotty at best, and some sheriffs refused to police the restrictions at all. And as the pandemic dragged on, Abbott ruled out a return to tough COVID-19 rules, arguing that lockdowns do not work.
Politically, the restrictions elevated tensions between Abbott and his own party, with the head of the Texas GOP at one point leading a protest outside the governor's mansion. Meanwhile, mayors in Texas' biggest cities argued that Abbott wasn't doing enough.
SEE ALSO: ABC13 town hall: Supply will catch up with demand, officials assure Houstonians
Most of the country has lived under mask mandates during the pandemic, with at least 37 states requiring face coverings to some degree. But those orders are increasingly falling by the wayside: North Dakota, Montana and Iowa have also lifted mask orders in recent weeks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.