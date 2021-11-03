mental health

Good Vibes Only festival sheds light on mental health awareness in low-income communities

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Vibes Only fest aims to promote mental health in low-income areas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 4th annual Good Vibes Only Houston Festival drew hundreds Saturday to north Houston, where a number of stars, local and national, took the stage for performances.

This year, festival organizers partnered with the National Association of Mental Health in an effort to shed light on mental health awareness in low-income communities.

It is all a continued effort on behalf of the festival's founder, Wale Adekoya, to echo his mission to educate and bring mental health therapy to low-income neighborhoods across Houston.

Adekoya says the festival serves as an escape for hundreds, especially as the country transitions out of the pandemic and live events continue rolling out.

The festival aimed to combine entertainment, culture, and community with a push for attendees to nurture their creative spirits in a therapeutic scene.

"It's not who has the most popular music. It's good vibes, good energy, good people," says Adekoya.

The event was headlined by international singer Burna Boy, but also celebrated local artists and Houston moguls like Slim Thug and Paul Wall.

"I see the turning of a tide in a certain way," said Paul Wall.

"When I grew up, it was an era of tough it out, and if you show any weakness, especially something on the inside, whether it was mental or emotional, it was looked at to be something weak," he added.

Adekoya says his goal with tying the festival to mental health awareness is to break that stigma in Black and brown communities when it comes to mental health care.

The goal is for growth to be a constant with the event and is excited to expand to multiple cities in the future.

Their plan is to go green next year with solar powered renewable energy.

RELATED: 5 ways you can support someone dealing with mental health issues
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's town hall experts want you to know one thing: it's okay to admit you are struggling - and there is help available to those facing mental health challenges.



University of St. Thomas will now offer low-cost counseling services
EMBED More News Videos

The University of St. Thomas will now offer low-cost counseling services for those in the community struggling with a mental health crisis.



Singer Michelle Williams talks about her mental health journey and new book
EMBED More News Videos

Recording artist Michelle Williams, who is forever linked to legendary group Destiny's Child, spoke to ABC13 on her new book advocating for mental health.



Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfestivalmusicmental health
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
The University of St. Thomas offers low-cost counseling services
What was Framber Valdez doing with eyes closed in the dugout?
UNC deals with mental health concerns in wake of student suicides
Singer Michelle Williams shares insight on her new book with ABC13
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News