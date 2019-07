EMBED >More News Videos Worst of Texas severe weather

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Good Samaritans rushed in to help as a truck was flipped over and in knee-deep water from recent severe weather Wednesday.Witnesses say it was pouring rain and freezing cold as the men waded into the water to help. They flipped the truck over and helped the driver out.According to witnesses, the driver appeared in his early 20s. Once freed, the driver asked to "call his mama" and said he had lost a best friend and she must have been watching over him.The top of the truck was crushed, but the driver appeared uninjured.