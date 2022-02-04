Restaurant owner in The Heights says armed robbery was 'total blow to the gut' amid pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good Dog Houston in the Heights was closing up Wednesday night when one of their employees was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.The owner, Daniel Caballero, told ABC13 that his employee felt a gun pressed up against her back as the suspect demanded money from the register.Caballero said he believes one of the men scoped out the restaurant before returning with a second man. The suspects took off on foot down 9th Street toward The Heights.Caballero said they are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and usually the winter is a slow time for them, so this hit them at a very unfortunate time."So, we were already thinking about how it's slow, trying to figure out what to do to stir up some business. Then something like this happens, it's a total blow to the gut," he said.Houston police are now investigating the incident. If you have any information on the robbery, you are urged to contact HPD.