Houston's World Cup 2026 president discusses event preparations ahead of Copa showdown between

On Monday night a large, national audience will gather in Houston to root for the underdog U.S. side against Uruguay in the Copa America.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday night is big for American soccer fans. A large, national audience will gather to root for the underdog U.S. side against Uruguay in the Copa America.

Chris Canetti will be watching as the president of Houston's World Cup 2026 committee takes a short break from preparations for the largest sporting event in the world.

"People are going to be coming in from all over the planet. It's about safety and security," he said. "There's airport protocols. There's ground protocols."

Canetti is also involved in planning things like showcasing human rights and sustainability, while growing soccer by making it more accessible to young players in Houston.

Canetti will watch again on Thursday night when Argentina faces Ecuador in the Copa America at NRG Stadium.

Local fans will pack NRG hoping to see Lionel Messi play in person.

Messi is a global story wherever he goes, and his return to practice offers hope he'll play later this week in Houston.

But, even one of the game's true legends pales in comparison to the World Cup.

"Imagine seven Super Bowls in Houston over the course of twenty days," Canetti said.

The World Cup experience is much more than the seven matches our city will host. Houston's World Cup '26 Fanfest will run thirty-nine days from the opening match on June 11th to the final on July 19th.

The scope of the planning is difficult to describe for the largest sporting event Houston has ever hosted.

City, state, and federal authorities are already working with FIFA to ensure Houston delivers a great experience for everyone.

"This event is for Houston. It's for the good of Houston, Canetti said. "So we need to make sure all the people who are stakeholders in the city get to take advantage of this platform to make sure it's safe, secure, and that it's delivering positive results for our community."

The pillars that helped Houston secure a spot as World Cup host include growing the game and protecting the environment and human rights.

