Houston may be in running to host World Cup 2026

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eighteen-thousand fans packed BBVA Compass stadium Monday night to see the U.S. men's soccer team play.

Houstonians believe that their city is more than ready to host the World Cup.

It's been six years since the men's U.S. team played in Houston and fans came out by the thousands.

The 2026 World Cup city selection is about two years away and Houston, is one of 17 cities vying for 10 spots.

Sources say NRG Stadium would be the choice venue for the game and teams playing would practice at BBVA Compass Stadium.
