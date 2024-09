Suspect on the loose after man shot and killed in driveway in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in a driveway in southeast Houston on Saturday.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Glenhurst Drive.

Police say they found a man dead at the scene with an apparent gun shot wound.

While there is no suspect description at this time, the investigation is ongoing.