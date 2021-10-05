children hit by car

11-year-old fighting for her life after being hit by car while walking to school bus

N'emaya Mitchell was walking to her school bus when she was hit in September. Now, the 11-year-old is on life support.
By
11-year-old hit by car while walking to bus fighting for her life

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after she got hit by a car while crossing the street to her school bus in September.

On Sept. 16, deputies say N'emaya Mitchell wasn't using a sidewalk when she was struck by an SUV on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County.

"I dropped to my knees, and I couldn't even touch my daughter," said the young girl's mom, Lanita Mitchell.

Mitchell said they live across the street from the bus stop, so her daughter typically just walks across the road.

That morning, the 11-year-old got dressed for school, left the house to catch the school bus, and about five minutes later, Mitchell says someone knocked on her door.

"I saw my baby just lying down with one shoe on the left and her backpack to the left," Mitchell recalled.

According to Mitchell, her daughter was not responsive and she was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital, where she's been ever since.

"I got a call last Saturday that they are putting her back on life support," Mitchell said. "She is fighting for her life. She is in critical condition. Her brain function, there is fluid, fractured rib, lungs, liver."

Deputies said the driver didn't see the young girl and stayed on the scene. The driver has not been charged and the investigation is closed.

However, that's not enough for Mitchell, who said there are warning signs everywhere of children walking. She believes the investigation should be reopened.

"There are signs up and down Ella, bus stops and everything," Mitchell said. "I don't know how you don't see a child going to school."

ABC13 went back to the scene and saw school buses passing by and the school crossing signs. ABC13 also reached back out to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office but we're told there were no signs of impaired driving or distraction.

Still, Mitchell hopes that by sharing her daughter's story, it can remind drivers to always pay attention to their surroundings.

"You don't want to get a call that someone hit your child," Mitchell said. "Your heart drops. I'll never forget that day."

The family has created a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to help with expenses.
