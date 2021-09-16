children hit by car

Neighbors call for change after 8-year-old walking to bus stop was hit by driver in N. Harris Co.

Witness says child was walking to bus stop when driver hit her

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was hit by an SUV Thursday morning in north Harris County.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m. in the 14300 block of Ella Blvd., between Kuykendahl Road and Rushworth Drive.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene, telling them that she did not see the child. The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said that as of Thursday afternoon, the girl is stable and is being treated for a possible brain bleed.

According to an update from Precinct 4's office, the girl ran across the street, but she was not in a crosswalk or at a traffic light. Deputies said they checked the driver for signs of intoxication and impairment, but did not find anything.

A witness said the girl was trying to get to her bus stop and the incident happened in front of other children.

"I start screaming, somebody had hit somebody's baby. The lady, her mother ... she lives across the street. Her mother came outside two or three minutes later after she got hit. She didn't know what was going on. She didn't know her child got hit," said a witness, who did not want to be identified, but claimed that the driver had been speeding and talking on her cellphone when the young child stepped into the road.

ABC13 was told the girl is a student at Clark Elementary School. Spring ISD released the following statement:

"Early this morning, an elementary school student was struck by a vehicle while walking along the 14300 block of Ella Blvd. The driver immediately stopped and police and EMS were called. Authorities are investigating the accident, and the student who was struck was taken by ambulance to the hospital. We have no further information at this time."

Precinct 4 said the incident appears to be an accident, and the investigation is ongoing.



Many people who live in the area where the accident happened told ABC13 they would like to see changes made in order for the area to be safer for kids. The incident hit close to home for Ahmora Garrett who was taking her younger siblings to school around the time of the accident.

"I think now, they need to get, like, some type of crosswalk or signs or, you know? Somebody to walk the kids to the bus or something," said Garrett. "Because that's just very, very sad. I couldn't imagine if it was [my siblings]. I would be out there losing my mind. I'm hoping she's OK and mom is OK and I hope that everybody pays attention and they learn to drive a little bit more safely over here, especially with babies being around."

Another neighbor said she thinks people drive too fast down Ella Boulevard, and wants drivers to be careful. Especially during the morning and afternoon hours, when so many kids are around.

"I think the city should have a police officer around here during school hours. That would be great. So, you know, the people can know there is somebody watching and they have to respect the law," said Blanca Herrera.
