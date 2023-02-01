Court hearing continues for ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines who led botched drug raid in 2019

The hearing is related to allegations the former HPD officer provided false information to justify the no-knock warrant that resulted in the killing of two people during the 2019 Harding Street botched raid.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A disgraced former Houston police officer who led the botched Harding Street drug raid was back in court on Wednesday.

Gerald Goines was the lead case agent in the raid where Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were shot and killed in their home in January 2019.

The hearing is related to allegations he provided false information to justify the no-knock warrant that resulted in officers killing the married couple during the raid.

Last week, a Harris County judge upheld the two murder charges against Goines. His attorneys argued that the murder charges should be tossed out or, if not, that there should be a change of venue for the trial.

In Wednesday's hearing, there were arguments on both sides and accusations that the district attorney's office was withholding evidence.

The hearing is set to continue later this afternoon. ABC13 will keep you updated as the hearing continues.

