Houston will soon get tacos delivered from comedian George Lopez

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new taco is coming to Houston from famous comedian George Lopez, who is debuting street tacos in a delivery-only format, under the name George Lopez Tacos, beginning June 8.George Lopez's multi-faceted career encompasses TV, film, and stand-up comedy; he co-created and starred in Warner Bros Television's sitcom George Lopez which ran for six seasons on ABC.But a release says he is also a passionate foodie, now bringing Mexican flavors to the masses - that's us! - via a partnership with Nextbite, a virtual restaurant company that specializes in the fast-growing off-premise dining model.