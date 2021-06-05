Community members rally together to honor George Floyd's life and show support for his family

Dozens of local supporters, along with activists from across the world, walked side-by-side with Floyd's loved ones from McGregor Park in Third Ward to his alma mater, Jack Yates High School.
The line of participants arrived at the school chanting, "Say his name! George Floyd!" Some were seen in t-shirts with a design of Floyd on them.
"A strong crowd with a lot of support, and a lot of love," HPD Chief Troy Finner said regarding the event.
The families of other Black men and women who have died by gun violence at the hands of law enforcement in America were also in town for the event.
The loved ones of Breonna Taylor, Botham Jean, Jacob Blake, Terence Crutcher, and Eric Garner were all at the celebration in support of the Floyd family.
Sabrina Martin, the mother of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin who was fatally shot by a neighborhood watch member, was also in attendance.
"I just want to stand with the family," Martin said. "I want to make sure the family knows that I've been here since day one. I'm not going anywhere."
Members of the Floyd family have made it their mission to celebrate their loved one despite his untimely death in 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes.
"It's a lot of love out here," Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams said. "Everybody's coming out here for the right reasons. Just coming to uplift each other, keep each other in good spirits and just celebrate the life of George."
