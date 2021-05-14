George Floyd

George Floyd Foundation holds concert to mark 1 year since his death

EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd Foundation concert aimed to celebrate his life

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The George Floyd Foundation held an event on Sunday to honor Floyd's life on what marks one year since his tragic death.

The concert was at the Fountain of Praise Church, where Floyd's funeral was held.

SEE ALSO: George Floyd laid to rest after emotional service
EMBED More News Videos

From beautiful music, painting, and powerful speeches from Joe Biden and Mayor Turner, here's what you missed at George Floyd's celebration of life.



A spokesperson with the foundation said Floyd's family, friends, VIP's, celebrities, political and community leaders were at the all-white event.

Celebrities like Tamika Mallory, Trae Tha Truth, Tamela Mann, Kierra Sheard, Rhonda Ross, and more will hit the stage.

The foundation announced that the commemorative concert, held in Houston, will be the ending of a week full of events in Minneapolis.

The Houston-native was killed while in custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin has since been convicted on all three charges related to this case and is awaiting sentencing.

SEE ALSO: Derek Chauvin's lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict
EMBED More News Videos

Attorney for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, filed a motion for a new trial.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonconcertcharityfamilychurchgeorge floydu.s. & worldfree concertpolice brutalitymemorial
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
Field that George Floyd played on officially renamed in his honor
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder says uncle died in police crash
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News