George Floyd Foundation holds concert to mark 1 year since his death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The George Floyd Foundation held an event on Sunday to honor Floyd's life on what marks one year since his tragic death.The concert was at the Fountain of Praise Church, where Floyd's funeral was held.A spokesperson with the foundation said Floyd's family, friends, VIP's, celebrities, political and community leaders were at the all-white event.Celebrities like Tamika Mallory, Trae Tha Truth, Tamela Mann, Kierra Sheard, Rhonda Ross, and more will hit the stage.The foundation announced that the commemorative concert, held in Houston, will be the ending of a week full of events in Minneapolis.The Houston-native was killed while in custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin has since been convicted on all three charges related to this case and is awaiting sentencing.