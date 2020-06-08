George Floyd

Statement shirts and masks worn by mourners at Floyd's viewing

By David Mackey
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several guests attended George Floyd's public viewing on Monday wearing shirts and masks with impactful messages.

Under a blazing sun, mourners wearing T-shirts with Floyd's picture or the words "I Can't Breathe" - the phrase he said repeatedly while pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer - waited for hours to pay their respects as Floyd's body, dressed in a brown suit, lay in an open gold-colored casket.


Mourners were required to wear masks over fears of the coronavirus and stood 6 feet apart as they paused briefly to view the casket.

ABC13's David Mackey captured a few pictures from the event.


