Houston Texans players encouraged to attend George Floyd's funeral, Bill O'Brien says

O'Brien opened a video conference Wednesday, which was scheduled to introduce new safety Michael Thomas, offering condolences to Floyd's family and offering sadness over what's happening recently in the country.
"Our hearts go out to the black community, especially in Houston. We stand with you. What is happening in our country is wrong," the Texans' head coach and general manager told reporters. "We all have to do our part."
O’Brien: I’m emotional I’m sad. I want to do more. We will talk to our players about it. #Texans— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) June 3, 2020
O’Brien says the Texans players are encouraged to go to George Floyd’s funeral. They will not meet virtually that day.— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) June 3, 2020
O'Brien also spoke on behalf of Texans ownership, the McNair family, adding that they were heartbroken over Floyd's death and they are committed to bringing social justice.
O'Brien added his Texans players are being encouraged to attend Floyd's funeral, which is slated to take place in Houston next Tuesday.
Houston Texans players encouraged to attend George Floyd's funeral. I’m told the team is still trying to coordinate exactly how many of the players and their families will be attending #abc13 https://t.co/q1bO45Cskd— Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) June 3, 2020
The day before, the team joined other NFL clubs and millions of social media users to take part in #blackouttuesday, which was chiefly exhibited by displays of nothing but the color black.
Listening. pic.twitter.com/aBm3BlU3HH— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 2, 2020
On the same day, the team's star quarterback Deshaun Watson was among the more than 60,000 people who marched for Floyd in downtown Houston.
