Houston Texans players encouraged to attend George Floyd's funeral, Bill O'Brien says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With George Floyd's death and the calls for racial equality taking over the national conversation, the Houston Texans leader on the field and in the front office, Bill O'Brien, said he's getting behind Floyd's family, calling them an "unbelievable example for this country."

O'Brien opened a video conference Wednesday, which was scheduled to introduce new safety Michael Thomas, offering condolences to Floyd's family and offering sadness over what's happening recently in the country.

"Our hearts go out to the black community, especially in Houston. We stand with you. What is happening in our country is wrong," the Texans' head coach and general manager told reporters. "We all have to do our part."




O'Brien also spoke on behalf of Texans ownership, the McNair family, adding that they were heartbroken over Floyd's death and they are committed to bringing social justice.

O'Brien added his Texans players are being encouraged to attend Floyd's funeral, which is slated to take place in Houston next Tuesday.



The day before, the team joined other NFL clubs and millions of social media users to take part in #blackouttuesday, which was chiefly exhibited by displays of nothing but the color black.



On the same day, the team's star quarterback Deshaun Watson was among the more than 60,000 people who marched for Floyd in downtown Houston.

WATCH: Relive the march of 60,000 people for George Floyd in Houston
60,000 STRONG: Relive some of the most powerful and peaceful moments from Houston's march for George Floyd.



