Houstonians lead by example in powerful George Floyd march

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and several other officers kneel during moment of silence at the march for George Floyd. https://t.co/RgAZYz52jj pic.twitter.com/f7VG54pfqU — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 2, 2020

“ keep mobilized and don’t let this be a one day event.”



HE MADE IT THERE!!

My Dad Rev Bill Lawson speaking on stage at City Hall with ⁦@lakewoodchurch⁩ pastor ⁦@JoelOsteen⁩

At 91 and with a history of civil rights leadership, it was critical to him to take part. pic.twitter.com/FcXz26iw49 — Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) June 2, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6227646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Turner addresses the George Floyd march in front of city hall.

What a moment as thousands of peaceful protestors took a knee in a moment of silence for George Floyd here in Houston. https://t.co/1JCcHYMyNm pic.twitter.com/VLK16PbQwZ — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) June 2, 2020

"WE FEEL THE LOVE." @ChauncyOnTV interviewed one of George Floyd's family member as they were marching with @TRAEABN and said they feel grateful for the support from the city of Houston. 🤘 #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/WIRQSNWocF pic.twitter.com/GkfftJ9UdR — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 2, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6227662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Medical Center employees stage demonstration in Hermann Park for George Floyd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6227725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People on horseback join George Floyd march in downtown Houston.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6227887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters kneel in front of a row of police officers in downtown Houston.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6227961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Demonstators lying down like George Floyd who was killed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During Tuesday's march for George Floyd, more than 60,000 people crowded in front of City Hall as city leaders gave speeches in memory of George Floyd.Some of the best moments from the march included thousands marching through the streets of downtown Houston carrying signs and chanting, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo taking a knee of solidarity.During the march, there was a moment of silence as thousands held their fists in the air. In the middle of all of this, Lakewood Pastor Joel Osteen also led a prayer with members of Floyd's family.Other memorable moments included ABC13 Anchor Melanie Lawson's father, Rev. Bill Lawson, pastor emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, joining the march and giving a speech.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, hometown hero Trae Tha Truth, Houston rapper Bun B and other Houston-area activists gave compelling speeches about how we can enforce change after today's march.Floyd's family members also led the march and spoke to crowds while at City Hall.Doctors from all over the Houston area also joined the march and stood in demonstration for George Floyd.Horseback riders also joined the march and joined thousands in downtown Houston.Several demonstrators were spotted lying on the ground, showcasing how George Floyd was on the ground in handcuffs before his death.