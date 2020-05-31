George Floyd

George Floyd's funeral set for next Tuesday in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Floyd's funeral is set to take place in Houston next week as part of several events memorializing the native Houstonian across the country.

During a news conference that revealed findings of an independent autopsy backed by his family, Floyd's public viewing is set in Houston for the following Monday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise.

On Tuesday, June 9, Floyd's funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at The Fountain of Praise. Floyd is expected to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland.

According to a post by The Fountain of Praise, Tuesday's homecoming celebration for Floyd will be a ticketed event with more details to come.

Memorial services will take place Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis on the campus of North Central University, where Floyd resided at the time of his death, and his birth town of Raeford North Carolina on Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Why is George Floyd being buried in Houston?

Before the announced plans, Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed Floyd would be laid to rest in Houston.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on neck as the man was handcuffed. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
A march led by Floyd's family is planned tomorrow from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall.

WATCH: Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral

EMBED More News Videos

In a powerful speech given by both Mayor Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo, the two said they will stand with George Floyd's family.



Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
EMBED More News Videos

The violent protests across the U.S. as a white police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air has been charged with murder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonprotestgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
Stores impacted by Houston protests taking precautions
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
Tropical Depression 3 forms in the southern Gulf
New mural painted in George Floyd's honor in Third Ward
Chief Art Acevedo to Pres. Trump: 'Keep your mouth shut'
SPONSORED: Kick off summer with Katherine's sheet pan salmon fajitas!
Funeral set for Ft. Bend deputy constable killed by friendly fire
Expect isolated storms today as we watch Tropical Depression 3
Show More
Body found during search for missing 2-year-old in Waco
Man fatally shot during attempted burglary at Philly gun shop
Most of Houston's protest arrests were locals
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
More TOP STORIES News