First responders to be on standby for heat-related injuries at George Floyd's public viewing

The city told ABC13 on Sunday that while the memorial and funeral are not city events, Houston firefighters will have medical units and other resources on standby for potential heat-related injuries.
"HFD and HPD will be there on standby to assist anyone who gets overheated," said the city spokesperson.
Mayor Sylvester Turner said water will be distributed along with other amenities.
Click the video for information on the Houston #GeorgeFloydMemorial Monday and funeral on Tuesday.— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) June 7, 2020
While services are planned by Floyd’s family, @houmayor Sylvester Turner says the City is prepared and encourages people to be weather aware for possible extreme heat/humidity. pic.twitter.com/E6TtJWsZHx
"We are also going to assist the church in putting out some [portable toilets,] for example. So, [to] try to make it as comfortable for people, because we recognize that thousands of people could be coming to for the public visitation."
If you plan on attending Floyd's viewing on Monday, the city's health department suggests you plan ahead.
"One of the easiest things you can do is make sure you start hydrating, not just the day you're going to be outside, but the day before," said Scott Packard with the Houston Health Department. "That way, the water gets in your cells and actually starts hydrating your body."
Although black attire is traditionally worn at memorials and funerals, Packard suggests wearing loose and light-colored clothing.
"That will help reflect some of the heat instead of absorbing it and making your body more hot," he said. "Wear a wide-brimmed hat to keep the sun out of your face. That will keep you cool."
Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.
#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston. Thank you @Delta and @iah for your assistance. #RelationalPolicing— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 7, 2020
The public viewing set for Monday at The Fountain of Praise Church is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. The church is located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.
