First responders to be on standby for heat-related injuries at George Floyd's public viewing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As more heat is expected in Houston over the next few days, the city is preparing to monitor the large crowd at George Floyd's public viewing on Monday.

The city told ABC13 on Sunday that while the memorial and funeral are not city events, Houston firefighters will have medical units and other resources on standby for potential heat-related injuries.

"HFD and HPD will be there on standby to assist anyone who gets overheated," said the city spokesperson.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said water will be distributed along with other amenities.



"We are also going to assist the church in putting out some [portable toilets,] for example. So, [to] try to make it as comfortable for people, because we recognize that thousands of people could be coming to for the public visitation."

If you plan on attending Floyd's viewing on Monday, the city's health department suggests you plan ahead.

"One of the easiest things you can do is make sure you start hydrating, not just the day you're going to be outside, but the day before," said Scott Packard with the Houston Health Department. "That way, the water gets in your cells and actually starts hydrating your body."

Although black attire is traditionally worn at memorials and funerals, Packard suggests wearing loose and light-colored clothing.

"That will help reflect some of the heat instead of absorbing it and making your body more hot," he said. "Wear a wide-brimmed hat to keep the sun out of your face. That will keep you cool."

Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.



The public viewing set for Monday at The Fountain of Praise Church is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. The church is located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.

SEE ALSO: Why is George Floyd being buried in Houston?

In a powerful speech given by both Mayor Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo, the two said they will stand with George Floyd's family.



Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
The violent protests across the U.S. as a white police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air has been charged with murder.

