Flying in or out of Houston? Storms are prompting delays

Airports experience delays as heavy rain falls across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Flying in or out of Houston?

Thunderstorms rumbling above the city Monday afternoon are prompting delays at the area's airports.

As of noon, George Bush Intercontinental Airport is averaging arrival delays of 59 minutes, according to the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

In addition, IAH has departure delays, including a 15-minute gate hold and taxi delays of 29 minutes, though, the latter is reportedly decreasing in length.

One destination originating from Bush Airport - Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport - has a departure delay from Houston averaging 26 minutes.

Intercontinental Airport is urging customers to go online and check delays to stay updated on their flights.

Meanwhile, William P. Hobby Airport has not reported any official flight delays. The airport did advise customers to check their flight status online, however.
