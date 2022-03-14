Houston airports warn travelers to arrive early amid construction traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston airports expect 1.76 million people will travel through Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental airports during Spring Break 2022. The surge in passengers means traffic might be tricky, especially at IAH.Work is currently underway on a $1.3 billion project to build a new international terminal at the Bush Airport. The construction means people arriving at Terminals C, D, and E might want to give themselves extra time. The backups could mean delays."A lot of people haven't been in a while," said Augusto Bernal with Houston Airports. "It's really important for people to prepare and carefully plan their trip to the airport. The construction is going to cause delays."They suggest arriving four hours before an international departure and three hours before a domestic departure.