Gender reveal party sparks 47,000-acre wildfire in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

Gender reveal leads to 47,000-acre wildfire. Watch newly released video from the U.S. Forest Service of the explosive gender reveal that led to the wildfire.

TUCSON, Arizona --
A wildfire in southern Arizona started when an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent shot at a target to reveal a baby's gender.

The 2017 fire near Green Valley burned 73 square miles (190 square kilometers) of state and federal land. The damage and firefighting costs topped $8 million.

A video released Monday by the U.S. Forest Service shows the target explode after being hit with gunfire, sending a blue substance into the air. The tall, dry grass immediately bursts into flames.

A figure blacked out on the video moves toward the flames after a few seconds but then backs up. A male voice twice shouts "Start packing up!"

Agent Dennis Dickey said he constructed the target with an explosive substance inside. He pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge.

RELATED: Houston couple thinks outside the box with this gender reveal
EMBED More News Videos

Gender reveal involving a giant dancing baby has gone viral.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireu.s. & worldbabyfireaccidentcaught on cameraArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside Club Onyx
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
JJ Watt sets date for annual charity classic in 2019
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
Family hopes new Sandra Bland documentary will inspire change
Show More
Stage set for former Pres. Barack Obama's visit to Houston
J.J. Watt's family was group texting him as he played Monday
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
HPD: Man found dead in game room after standoff
US forces: 3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
More News