Gender reveal involving a giant dancing baby has gone viral.

A different type of party is now being associated with pregnancies: gender reveals!This Houston couple's gender reveal party has given a whole new meaning to the phrase "think outside the box," when a giant dancing baby clad in a diaper jumped out from a 6-foot high box.Soon-to-be parents Yessenia and Eric Ruvalcaba are expecting their first child in Jan. 2019.The couple wanted the video to go viral, and it did. The video was posted to Facebook a month ago and has more than 6 million views.The dad-to-be's brother is the one who put on the inflatable suit and performed the Fortnite hype dance.