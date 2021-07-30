alligator

Police pull alligator from Fulshear hot tub in hilarious body camera video

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- Swimming pool owners, you may want to check the water before jumping in after seeing this.

Body camera video from the Fulshear Police Department shows an officer fishing a small alligator out of a homeowner's hot tub.

Officers received a call for what they called "criminal trespassing" in the Fullbrook on Fulshear Creek neighborhood.

The homeowners reported an "unknown suspect" swimming in their hot tub. Even worse... the suspect was not wearing any clothes, as the officers put, "without regard to the owners' wishes."

Of course, the suspect in this case was what appeared to be a baby alligator.

Officers said the gator resisted at first but was eventually arrested and later released. They clearly took some joy in filing this police report.
After rescuing the gator, a responding officer decided to name it "Emma" because it is "so pretty."

Luckily, there weren't any injuries during the incident - human or gator.



