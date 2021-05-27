alligator

Alligator journeys all the way from Louisiana bayous to south Texas beach

Gator journeys all the way from Louisiana to S Texas beach

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A young alligator traced to the Louisiana bayous somehow made it all the way to Padre Island.

Padre Island National Seashore rangers found the gator on Malaquite beach Tuesday.

After taking a look at the gator's tail notch and tags on its rear feet, rangers determined it had traveled all the way from Louisiana.

Houston traffic is a zoo, and that statement couldn't be true enough with the busy but interesting time police had with a scaly creature on the Fred Hartman Bridge. Only ABC13's SkyEye captured the ordeal Wednesday.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department made the decision to transport the gator to a rehabilitation facility to recover after the long trip

How the gator managed to get to south Texas remains a mystery.

Louisiana is at least 300 miles away from where the reptile was discovered.



That gator was 10 feet long and around 300 pounds. It left extensive damage to the car involved and a memorable story for the driver.

