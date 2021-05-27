Alligator journeys all the way from Louisiana bayous to south Texas beach

Padre Island National Seashore rangers found the gator on Malaquite beach Tuesday.
After taking a look at the gator's tail notch and tags on its rear feet, rangers determined it had traveled all the way from Louisiana.
RELATED: Alligator creates traffic delay on Fred Hartman Bridge
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department made the decision to transport the gator to a rehabilitation facility to recover after the long trip
How the gator managed to get to south Texas remains a mystery.
Louisiana is at least 300 miles away from where the reptile was discovered.
SEE ALSO: 300-pound gator struck by vehicle on Grand Parkway in Montgomery County