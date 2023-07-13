Gas leak at center of alert contained, Fort Bend County officials say

Did you get an alert about a gas leak? While we're still working to get more information, it appears to be in Fort Bend County.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- You may have gotten an emergency alert on your phone about a gas leak Thursday morning, and that was about all.

ABC13's newsroom received several calls from people that got the alert with very limited information.

"Just got this emergency alert for a gas leak while I was working. No context whatsoever, no location, no advisory, nothing," one person wrote on Twitter.

"I got that gas leak Houston alert too. No info on a specific area," said another.

It turns out, the issue appeared to be in Fort Bend County.

At about 11:30 a.m., the county's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management tweeted about a ruptured gas main at 25323 Fulshear Gaston Road. Officials said the area affected was within a 10-mile radius of that location.

"That is all of the information we have at this time," the county said around lunchtime.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where crews could be seen working to clear the gas leak.

An hour after the initial tweet, Fort Bend County said that the gas leak had been contained. It also said there was no threat.

Still, that hasn't stopped residents from wondering what was going on during the incident. Other agencies also quickly noted that the alert did not come from them.

The City of Fulshear said it was made aware of the gas leak, adding that it was not within its city limits.

"City of Fulshear did not send out an alert notification," the statement read, in part. The city added that it was notified of a gas pipeline being capped and a call cleared as of 11:42 a.m.

The City of Houston also said that while it received calls from residents, they were not responsible for the alert.

"Please note that the City did not send any alert - the alert in question was distributed by Fort Bend County," the Houston Office of Emergency Management said. "There is no emergency or action needed for any Houstonian related to a gas leak or any other incident or hazard at this time."