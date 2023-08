Major gas leak near Houston's Texas Medical Center prompts road closures on Bertner Avenue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major gas leak near Houston's Texas Medical Center prompted road closures in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Officials confirmed Bertner Avenue and Old Spanish Trail were closed as a result of the leak.

The Houston Fire Department said no evacuations were necessary, nor injuries were reported.

It's unclear how long the repair will take and when the roads will reopen.