garth brooks

Tickets for country music superstar Garth Brooks' tour at NRG go on sale Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Garth Brooks' tour coming to NRG Stadium in August

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time in more than seven years, country music superstar Garth Brooks is bringing his concert tour to Houston.

It's a first of a couple things, actually.

Garth Brooks is performing for the first time at NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 6. It will be the last stadium tour date in North America, the singer announced on his Twitter.



The last time he was in town was for the 2018 Houston Rodeo and he set the all-time attendance record.

Tickets go on sale starting at $98.95 on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. There is an eight-ticket limit per person.

Fans can purchase them three different ways:

  • Call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784
  • Open the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device


SEE RELATED STORY: Garth Brooks concert at LSU Tiger Stadium registers as earthquake during Callin' Baton Rouge
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertlive musicnrgentertainmentgarth brooksmusic
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GARTH BROOKS
Garth Brooks concert at LSU registers as earthquake on Richter scale
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks sing at inauguration
54th CMA Awards, hosts Reba and Rucker adapt to pandemic
Garth Brooks doesn't want to win CMA entertainer award again
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian killed on Gulf Fwy after fleeing McDonald's, police say
Fight about going for drinks sparked fatal Tomball shooting, HCSO says
Man shot in the neck during robbery outside SW Houston apartments
Advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for solution
HPD arrests man wanted in 9-year-old girl's shooting death
Thicker Saharan haze on the way to Houston
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
Show More
Woman strapped to gurney able to pull out gun during hospital shooting
Pride Houston's security looms large in wake of attempted riot
Pasadena teacher accused of improper relationships with 2 students
Meet the unlikely new 'Don't Mess with Texas' spokesperson
Warning issued after 13 infants die in rockers
More TOP STORIES News