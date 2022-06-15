Tickets for country music superstar Garth Brooks' tour at NRG go on sale Friday

ANNOUNCEMENT: The LAST Stadium Tour Date in North America #GARTHinHOUSTON at NRG Stadium. Tickets go ON SALE Friday, June 24th at 10:00am CT. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qi6fdNIcme — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 15, 2022

Visit Ticketmaster website

Call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784

Open the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time in more than seven years, country music superstar Garth Brooks is bringing his concert tour to Houston.It's a first of a couple things, actually.Garth Brooks is performing for the first time at NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 6. It will be the last stadium tour date in North America, the singer announced on his Twitter.The last time he was in town was for the 2018 Houston Rodeo and he set the all-time attendance record.Tickets go on sale starting at $98.95 on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. There is an eight-ticket limit per person.Fans can purchase them three different ways: